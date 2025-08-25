International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.67 in the previous session. International Consolidated Airlines Group has gained 40.8% since the start of the year compared to the -2% gain for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 12.3% return for the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 1, 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group reported EPS of $1.29 versus consensus estimate of $0.5 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 2.37%.

For the current fiscal year, International Consolidated Airlines Group is expected to post earnings of $1.44 per share on $38.39 in revenues. This represents a 17.07% change in EPS on a 10.49% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.5 per share on $39.83 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.17% and 3.75%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While International Consolidated Airlines Group has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.5X versus its peer group's average of 4.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making International Consolidated Airlines Group an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if International Consolidated Airlines Group fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though International Consolidated Airlines Group shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ICAGY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ICAGY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW). SKYW has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. SkyWest, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 24.36%, and for the current fiscal year, SKYW is expected to post earnings of $9.95 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. have gained 6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.97X and a P/CF of 6.79X.

The Transportation - Airline industry is in the top 34% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ICAGY and SKYW, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.