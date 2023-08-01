International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - ADR (ICAGY) Price Target Increased by 7.24% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - ADR (OTC:ICAGY) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an increase of 7.24% from the prior estimate of 5.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.58 to a high of 9.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.21% from the latest reported closing price of 4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAGY is 0.00%, an increase of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.84% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 44K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Financial Management Professionals holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

