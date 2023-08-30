International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - ADR (ICAGY) Price Target Increased by 14.07% to 6.31

The average one-year price target for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - ADR (OTC:ICAGY) has been revised to 6.31 / share. This is an increase of 14.07% from the prior estimate of 5.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.66 to a high of 13.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.86% from the latest reported closing price of 3.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAGY is 0.00%, a decrease of 39.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.32% to 52K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares.

Financial Management Professionals holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

