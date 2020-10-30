Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Group Posts 9-month Adj. Loss - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported a loss after tax of 5.57 billion euros for the nine months to September 30, 2020 compared to profit of 1.81 billion euros, a year ago. Basic loss per share was 280.3 euro cents compared to profit of 91.4 euro cents. Before exceptional items, loss after tax was 3.18 billion euros, compared to profit of 1.81 billion euros. Adjusted loss per share was 159.9 euro cents compared to profit of 88.7 euro cents. Before exceptional items, nine-month revenue was 6.56 billion euros, down 66.0% from last year.

The Group noted that the results for the nine months were significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Third quarter loss after tax was 1.76 billion euros compared to profit of 1.01 billion euros, a year ago. Before exceptional items, loss after tax was 1.21 billion euros, for the quarter. Third quarter total revenue was 1.22 billion euros, down 82.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular