International Consolidated Airlines Group Posts 9-month Adj. Loss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported a loss after tax of 5.57 billion euros for the nine months to September 30, 2020 compared to profit of 1.81 billion euros, a year ago. Basic loss per share was 280.3 euro cents compared to profit of 91.4 euro cents. Before exceptional items, loss after tax was 3.18 billion euros, compared to profit of 1.81 billion euros. Adjusted loss per share was 159.9 euro cents compared to profit of 88.7 euro cents. Before exceptional items, nine-month revenue was 6.56 billion euros, down 66.0% from last year.

The Group noted that the results for the nine months were significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Third quarter loss after tax was 1.76 billion euros compared to profit of 1.01 billion euros, a year ago. Before exceptional items, loss after tax was 1.21 billion euros, for the quarter. Third quarter total revenue was 1.22 billion euros, down 82.9%.

