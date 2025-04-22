Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY). ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.02, which compares to its industry's average of 8.62. Over the last 12 months, ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.29 and as low as 3.97, with a median of 4.91.

Investors will also notice that ICAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ICAGY's industry has an average PEG of 0.65 right now. ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.80, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that ICAGY has a P/B ratio of 2.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.68. Within the past 52 weeks, ICAGY's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 2.30.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ICAGY has a P/CF ratio of 2.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.93. Within the past 12 months, ICAGY's P/CF has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 1.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in International Consolidated Airlines Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.