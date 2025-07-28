Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICAGY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ICAGY has moved about 33.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -2.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.6%.

The consensus estimate for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.6% so far this year, so ICAGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #207. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

