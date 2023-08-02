International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTC:BABWF) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 2.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.74 to a high of 4.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.08% from the latest reported closing price of 2.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABWF is 0.15%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.29% to 329,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 121,680K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,078K shares, representing an increase of 72.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 290.15% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 70,470K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 34,033K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,494K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 90.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 69.68% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.