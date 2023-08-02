International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTC:BABWF) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 2.51 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.74 to a high of 4.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.08% from the latest reported closing price of 2.03 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABWF is 0.15%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.29% to 329,901K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 121,680K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,078K shares, representing an increase of 72.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 290.15% over the last quarter.
CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 70,470K shares. No change in the last quarter.
TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 34,033K shares. No change in the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,494K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 90.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 69.68% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO DEPOSIT AGREEMENT
- Certification under Rule 466 The depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, represents and certifies the following: (1) That it previously had filed a registration statement on Form F-6 (International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. 333-1718
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, As Depositary HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS FROM TIME TO TIME OF AMERICAN DEPOSITAR
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 January 21, 2011
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.