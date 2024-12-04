International Consolidated Airlines Expands Treasury Stock Holdings

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Consolidated Airlines Group announced the acquisition of 1,436,785 of its own shares to be held as treasury stock as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The shares were purchased on the London and Madrid exchanges at varying prices, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. After this transaction, IAG holds a total of 94,469,619 treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:IAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.