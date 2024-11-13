News & Insights

International Consolidated Airlines Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 13, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has repurchased 779,573 of its own ordinary shares, with most transactions conducted on the London Stock Exchange at prices between £2.3680 and £2.3730. This move is part of a broader share repurchase program initiated on November 8, 2024, aimed at managing its capital structure by holding these shares in treasury. The company’s issued share capital now stands at 4,900,297,260 shares, excluding treasury shares, which investors can use to assess their stake in the company.

