International Consolidated Airlines Boosts Treasury Shares

November 21, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has repurchased over 1.6 million ordinary shares, which are now held as treasury shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This move is likely to impact the company’s share capital structure and could influence shareholder decisions regarding their investments. The transactions were executed on major trading venues, potentially indicating a strategic financial maneuver by the company.

