(RTTNews) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said the company is converting 10 A320neo family options, announced on 22 September 2022, into firm orders for 10 A320neos, with the option to convert certain aircraft into A321neos. The A320neo list price is approximately $120 million and the A321neo list price is approximately $140 million. The company noted that it has negotiated a substantial discount from the list prices.

Luis Gallego, IAG CEO, said: "These latest generation aircraft are more cost and fuel efficient than those they will replace and will help towards our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

