International conflicts will set the tone in Brazil's fertilizer market in 2022 -association

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - An international geopolitical crisis involving Ukraine, Russia and Belarus and a weaker supply of fertilizers are worrying Brazil's booming fertilizer market, which will grow more than 10% in 2021, according to the head of the country's National Fertilizer Association (ANDA).

The impact on business in Brazil, which has been importing about 85% of its fertilizer needs, could be more or less pronounced depending on the risks of Russia invading Ukraine and possible reactions and sanctions from the United States, ANDA's executive director, Ricardo Tortorella, said on Monday.

"We expect to have a record harvest and that these problems will get solved. But we can't say there is no problem. Any Russian invasion in Ukraine would change the scenario," he told Reuters, avoiding making projections for 2022.

For now, the biggest concern, said Tortorella, is potassium chloride, which is almost all imported by Brazil. The raw material is one of the three basic ingredients for fertilizing crops, which also include phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers.

The Brazilian fertilizer industry had already been considering the impact of U.S. sanctions on Belarus, which is one of the largest global potash producers, along with Canada and Russia.

From the approximately 11 million tonnes of potash that Belarus exports per year, Brazil buys just over 2 million tonnes, according to ANDA, while another 2 million tonnes are imported from Russia.

Despite the tensions, the executive said he still believes in a potential political solution in first half of the year, so that Belarus' trade flows are not hampered all year round.

Tortorella hopes Brazil's Agriculture minister, Tereza Cristina, will help secure Russian supply offers, following a deal reached by Petrobras to sell a nitrogen fertilizer unit to Russia's Acron group. Cristina is due to travel with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro to Russia this month.

