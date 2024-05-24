International Cement Group Hosts Smooth AGM

International Cement Group Ltd. (SG:KUO) has released an update.

International Cement Group Ltd. conducted its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, at the Kent Ridge Guild House, chaired by Mr. Chng Beng Hua, Executive Director. The meeting was properly convened with all necessary attendees, including board members and financial officers, and no shareholder questions were submitted prior to or raised during the event. All proposed resolutions and changes, detailed in the Annual Report and AGM appendix, were available to shareholders in advance via SGXNet.

