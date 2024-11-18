International Cement Group Expands as Largest Cement Producer

International Cement Group Ltd. (SG:KUO) has released an update.

International Cement Group Ltd. has solidified its position as the largest dry cement producer in Kazakhstan with the opening of its fourth plant, Korcem, enhancing their capacity by 37.5% to 5.5 million metric tonnes annually. This strategic investment, valued at over US$153 million, underscores the company’s commitment to Central Asia’s growing construction sector, fueled by infrastructure and urbanization demands. The plant, located near key economic zones, is poised to meet strong export demand, particularly from Kyrgyzstan.

