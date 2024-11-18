News & Insights

International Cement Group Expands as Largest Cement Producer

November 18, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Cement Group Ltd. (SG:KUO) has released an update.

International Cement Group Ltd. has solidified its position as the largest dry cement producer in Kazakhstan with the opening of its fourth plant, Korcem, enhancing their capacity by 37.5% to 5.5 million metric tonnes annually. This strategic investment, valued at over US$153 million, underscores the company’s commitment to Central Asia’s growing construction sector, fueled by infrastructure and urbanization demands. The plant, located near key economic zones, is poised to meet strong export demand, particularly from Kyrgyzstan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
