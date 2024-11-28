News & Insights

International Business Settlement Reports Improved Interim Loss

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited (HK:0147) has released an update.

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited reported a net loss of HK$65.4 million for the six months ending September 2024, a significant improvement from the HK$88.4 million loss in the same period last year. Despite a rise in revenue to HK$106.9 million from continuing operations, the company faced challenges with increased costs and an impairment loss on properties held for sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

