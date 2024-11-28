International Business Settlement Reports Improved Interim Loss

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited (HK:0147) has released an update.

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited reported a net loss of HK$65.4 million for the six months ending September 2024, a significant improvement from the HK$88.4 million loss in the same period last year. Despite a rise in revenue to HK$106.9 million from continuing operations, the company faced challenges with increased costs and an impairment loss on properties held for sale.

