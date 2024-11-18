News & Insights

International Business Settlement Holdings Plans Key Financial Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited (HK:0147) has released an update.

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss interim results and potential dividend payments for the first half of the year. Investors will be keen to see the financial performance and any dividend announcements from the company. This meeting could impact stock prices as stakeholders anticipate insights into the company’s financial health.

