International Business Machines (XTRA:IBM) Price Target Increased by 17.01% to 170.47

The average one-year price target for International Business Machines (XTRA:IBM) has been revised to 170.47 / share. This is an increase of 17.01% from the prior estimate of 145.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.83 to a high of 207.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.87% from the latest reported closing price of 169.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3569 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.46%, a decrease of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 579,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,366K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,894K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,620K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,801K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,562K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,683K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,494K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 71.64% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 10,616K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,403K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 6.54% over the last quarter.

