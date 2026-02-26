International Business Machines (WBAG:IBM) Price Target Increased by 11.06% to 300.48

The average one-year price target for International Business Machines (WBAG:IBM) has been revised to € 300,48 / share. This is an increase of 11.06% from the prior estimate of € 270,55 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 206,53 to a high of € 374,26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.27% from the latest reported closing price of € 245,75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,439 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 173 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.53%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 670,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,888K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,293K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,382K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,692K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,605K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,269K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,022K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,045K shares , representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 35.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,203K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,752K shares , representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 89.07% over the last quarter.

