International Business Machines (LSE:IBM) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 126.01

The average one-year price target for International Business Machines (LSE:IBM) has been revised to 126.01 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 119.60 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.85 to a high of 151.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from the latest reported closing price of 118.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3651 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 246 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.48%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 580,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,639K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,366K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,306K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,801K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,562K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,683K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,494K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 71.64% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 11,320K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,167K shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.71% over the last quarter.

