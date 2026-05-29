International Business Machines (IBM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, IBM's low point in its 52 week range is $212.34 per share, with $324.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.34. The IBM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further IBM Research:
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