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International Business Machines (IBM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

May 29, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $270.18, changing hands as high as $298.35 per share. International Business Machines Corp shares are currently trading up about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: International Business Machines Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IBM's low point in its 52 week range is $212.34 per share, with $324.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.34. The IBM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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