INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Earnings Results: $IBM Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES ($IBM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.60 per share, beating estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $14,541,000,000, beating estimates of $14,532,985,778 by $8,014,222.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Insider Trading Activity

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639

NICKLE JACLYN LAMOREAUX (Senior Vice President) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $774,727

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,347 institutional investors add shares of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES stock to their portfolio, and 1,290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Government Contracts

We have seen $1,218,890,999 of award payments to $IBM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

