International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 22.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, International Business Machines' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:IBM Price Based on Past Earnings November 17th 2021 free report on International Business Machines

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as International Business Machines' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 41%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 16% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 54% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that International Business Machines' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From International Business Machines' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that International Business Machines maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with International Business Machines, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than International Business Machines. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

