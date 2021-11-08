International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IBM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $123.61, the dividend yield is 5.31%.
The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $123.61, representing a -19.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.84 and a 9.01% increase over the 52 week low of $113.39.
IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.29. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.91%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ibm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV)
- US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is TDIV with an increase of 5.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 6.83%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.