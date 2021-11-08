International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IBM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $123.61, the dividend yield is 5.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $123.61, representing a -19.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.84 and a 9.01% increase over the 52 week low of $113.39.

IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.29. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.91%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ibm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TDIV with an increase of 5.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 6.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.