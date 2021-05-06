International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.61% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.22, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $145.22, representing a -2.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.74 and a 37.1% increase over the 52 week low of $105.92.

IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.98. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.31%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 25.6% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 8.97%.

