International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IBM has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $121.79, representing a -23.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.75 and a 34.49% increase over the 52 week low of $90.56.
IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.23. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.82%, compared to an industry average of -16.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBM Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:
- Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
- First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)
- Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)
- First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 31.69% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 96%.
