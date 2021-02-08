International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IBM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $121.79, representing a -23.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.75 and a 34.49% increase over the 52 week low of $90.56.

IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.23. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.82%, compared to an industry average of -16.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 31.69% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.