International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $125.45, the dividend yield is 5.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $125.45, representing a -20.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.75 and a 38.53% increase over the 52 week low of $90.56.

IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.81. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.54%, compared to an industry average of -23.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TDIV with an increase of 23.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 7.45%.

