International Business Machines Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $3.67 billion, or $4.11 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.21 billion or $4.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $21.78 billion from $21.76 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.21 Bln. vs. $4.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.71 vs. $4.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.68 -Revenue (Q4): $21.78 Bln vs. $21.76 Bln last year.

