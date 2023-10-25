International Business Machines Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM):

Earnings: $1.70 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.20 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.84 in Q3 vs. -$3.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.01 per share Revenue: $14.75 billion in Q3 vs. $14.11 billion in the same period last year.

