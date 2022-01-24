International Business Machines Corp. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.33 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.04 billion or $3.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $16.70 billion from $15.68 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.33 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $16.70 Bln vs. $15.68 Bln last year.

