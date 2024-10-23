International Business Machines Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM):

Earnings: -$317 million in Q3 vs. $1714 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $1.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2155 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

Revenue: $14.968 billion in Q3 vs. $14.752 billion in the same period last year.

