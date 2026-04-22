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International Business Machines Corp. Q1 Income Advances

April 22, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.216 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.054 billion, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.821 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $15.917 billion from $14.541 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.216 Bln. vs. $1.054 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $15.917 Bln vs. $14.541 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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