International Battery Metals Boosts Lithium Production Funds

May 31, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Global Battery Metals (TSE:GBML) has released an update.

International Battery Metals Ltd. is set to finalize an additional closing of its private placement, aiming to raise a minimum of CAD$6.49 million by issuing over 8 million units, including shares and warrants. The funds will enhance the production capacity of its modular lithium extraction plant and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, the company may pursue further private placements up to approximately USD$8.81 million under similar conditions.

Stocks mentioned

IBATF

