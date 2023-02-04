International Bancshares (IBOC) Declares $0.63 Dividend

International Bancshares said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.63 per share ($1.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $48.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 5.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Bancshares. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IBOC is 0.2090%, an increase of 29.4070%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 46,701K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,216,664 shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849,343 shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 82.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733,977 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590,330 shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 20.52% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,541,226 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524,829 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 7.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422,549 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354,041 shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,409,524 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366,797 shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 2.48% over the last quarter.

International Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IBC Bank and Commerce Bank are divisions of International Bancshares Corporation, a $13.6 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 187 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.