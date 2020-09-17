International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IBOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IBOC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBOC was $29.43, representing a -33.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $44 and a 88.65% increase over the 52 week low of $15.60.

IBOC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74.

