International Bancshares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IBOC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.14, changing hands as high as $42.38 per share. International Bancshares Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBOC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.72 per share, with $50.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.36.

