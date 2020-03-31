International and Leveraged Financials: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks staged a bear market rally. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 3.2%, DIA add 3.1%, and QQQ move 3.6% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

ACWX: Volume 3.50 Times Average

This international ETF was in the spotlight as around 7.85 million shares moved hands compared with an average 2.33 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as ACWX gained 1.6% in the last session.

The big move was largely the result of renewed risk-on trade sentiments amid mammoth monetary and fiscal stimulus measures. ACWX has lost 23.1% over the past month.

FAS: Volume 3.03 Times Average

This triple leveraged financial ETF was under the microscope as 7.66 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 2.62 million shares and came as FAS added 5.9% in the last trading session. The movement was largely because of the risk-on sentiments. FAS has plunged 64% in a month’s time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.