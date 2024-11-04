International Alliance Extends Key Framework Agreements

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of its continuing connected transactions through new 2025 Framework Agreements, effective from January 2025 to March 2027. These agreements, involving Nanshan University and several related entities, aim to extend the existing partnerships beyond December 2024. The renewed agreements are expected to consolidate the company’s financial interests and maintain its economic benefits.

