Markets

International Airlines Group Converts 14 A320neo Family Options Into Firm Orders

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Airlines Group said Thursday that it has converted 14 A320neo family options, announced in August 2013, into firm orders for 11 A320neos and three A321neos.

It is in addition to the conversion of eight A320neo family options which IAG exercised in March 2022 for six A320neos and two A321neos.

The aircraft will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will be used to replace A320ceo family aircraft in the Group's short-haul fleet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular