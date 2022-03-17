Markets

International Airlines Group Agrees Convertible Loan Structure With Globalia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Airlines Group said it reached an agreement to provide a 100 million euros seven-year unsecured loan to Globalia.

Subject to any relevant regulatory approvals, IAG will have the option to convert the loan into an up to 20 per cent equity stake in Air Europa.

The agreement is conditional on Globalia receiving approval from syndicated banks that provided the loan agreement partially guaranteed by the Instituto de Crédito Oficial and by Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular