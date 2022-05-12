International Active Bond Fund Outperformance

Markets are in turmoil which has investors looking for more secure options, but American bonds are a risky option with rising yields (falling prices), which means active international is in a good position. Over the last year, 82% of active bonds have outperformed, and while that doesn’t hold up in the long run the unique conditions put them in a good position. International bonds can offer less interest rate risk, already better yields, and comparable credit profiles. The added advantage of international active funds is investors can make hedges with currency trading which can allow investors to hedge or leverage for more potential gains.

Finsum: The Fed will continue to put pressure on both bonds and equities in the U.S., and investors need a backup plan.

bonds

fixed income

rates

yields

