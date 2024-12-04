Intermex acquires certain assets of Amigo Paisano

International Money Express has announced its acquisition of certain of the assets and operations of Amigo Paisano, S.A., a Guatemala-based remittance company, including its well-recognized U.S., European, and LATAM brands and trademarks. The long-term partnership between the two companies makes this acquisition a natural progression in Intermex’s (IMXI) strategy to enhance its digital coverage and expand its presence in Central America.

