News & Insights

Stocks
IMXI

Intermex acquires certain assets of Amigo Paisano

December 04, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

International Money Express has announced its acquisition of certain of the assets and operations of Amigo Paisano, S.A., a Guatemala-based remittance company, including its well-recognized U.S., European, and LATAM brands and trademarks. The long-term partnership between the two companies makes this acquisition a natural progression in Intermex’s (IMXI) strategy to enhance its digital coverage and expand its presence in Central America.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IMXI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.