Intermediate Capital To Invests €400 Mln In Renewable Energy Firm Enfinity Global

September 07, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Asset management company Intermediate Capital Group plc or ICG (ICP.L) announced on Thursday that its Infrastructure team, ICG Infra, has signed a definitive agreement to invest 400 million euros in solar energy company Enfinity Global.

The equity investment would fund the US-based renewable energy and sustainability services company's near-term growth and the execution of its business strategy.

Thes investment is expected to close promptly upon receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

ICG said the investment will support Enfinity Global's balance sheet to accelerate the completion of its 17GW portfolio, including 7.3 GW of energy storage assets.

The investment is inline with ICG Infra's strategy of investing in market leading renewable energy businesses in Europe and the US, which have an active role in supporting the transition to net zero.

ICG said ICG Infra will work with Enfinity's management team to build and operate the existing projects in the long-term, whilst continuing to support organic and inorganic expansion.

