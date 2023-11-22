Intermediate Capital set to join FTSE 100 after 33% YTD surge

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group ICP.L is set to join London's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index in December, following a more than 33% rally in its share price so far in 2023, indicative changes announced by FTSE Russell showed.

Intermediate Capital will take the place of Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L, which is set to be demoted to the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC index, according to a statement by the index provider late on Tuesday.

The actual review will be carried out using data as at the market close on November 28 and confirmed changes will be announced after the close on the following day, it said.

Other FTSE 250 additions are Asia Dragon Trust DGN.L, Halfords Group HFD.L, Hochschild Mining HOCM.L and Tullow Oil TLW.L, it said. Other FTSE 250 indicative deletions are 888 Holdings 888.L, CAB Payments CABP.L, CLS Holdings CLSH.L and Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.