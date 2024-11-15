News & Insights

Stocks

Intermediate Capital: Major Stake Acquired by JPMorgan

November 15, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Intermediate Capital (GB:ICG) has released an update.

Intermediate Capital Group has announced a significant change in major shareholding, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquiring over 5% of voting rights. This acquisition includes a combination of direct shares and financial instruments, marking a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure. Investors may want to keep an eye on these developments as they could impact market dynamics.

