Intermap Technologies Announces Q3 2024 Results Webinar

Intermap Technology (TSE:IMP) has released an update.

Intermap Technologies is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, 2024, followed by a webinar featuring key executives discussing company updates and answering investor questions. The company, a leader in geospatial intelligence, invites stakeholders to join the webinar to gain insights into its financial performance and future prospects.

