Interlink Electronics Posts Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) posted a fourth quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders of $548 thousand compared to profit of $1.3 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.06 compared to profit of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter was $3.5 million, up 120% from the prior year period. The company ended the year with $4.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Steven Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics, said: "We plan to continue to invest in engineering, product development, and sales and marketing resources as we execute on our strategic longer-term growth initiatives."

