Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 240% Share Price Gain

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 240% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

We don't think that Interlink Electronics' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Interlink Electronics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.7%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 240% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LINK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Interlink Electronics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Interlink Electronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 240% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Interlink Electronics (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

