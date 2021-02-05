Interior Logic Group Holdings, which provides interior finish and design technology solutions for homebuilders, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It was announced earlier this week that the company would be acquired by Blackstone (NYSE: BX) for $1.6 billion. It originally filed in January 2021 with a proposed deal size of $100 million.



The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $1.7 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ILG. Citi, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Baird, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stephens Inc., Truist Securities and UBS Investment Bank were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Interior finishing solutions provider Interior Logic Group withdraws $100 million IPO in favor of acquisition by Blackstone originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.