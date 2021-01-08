Interior Logic Group Holdings, which provides interior finish and design technology solutions for homebuilders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Interior Logic Group states that it is the leading national provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing, design and installation solutions for homebuilders. The present-day company was formed by the 2018 merger of Interior Logic Group and Interior Specialists. Its national network is comprised of 110 design studios, 109 warehousing and logistics centers, and 9 countertop fabrication facilities, from which the company serves approximately 285 MSAs, including 46 of the top 50 US homebuilding markets.



The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $1.7 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ILG. Interior Logic Group Holdings filed confidentially on December 3, 2020. Citi, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Baird, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stephens Inc., Truist Securities and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Interior finishing solutions provider Interior Logic Group files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



