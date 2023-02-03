InterGlobe Aviation posts first profit in a year as air travel soars

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday posted its first profit in a year, led by a pick up in demand for air travel.

The company's profit came in at 14.18 billion rupees ($173.22 million) in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, from 1.28 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.8630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

